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Tulsi Gabbard did not just release documents on her final day as DNI. She released the blueprint of a coup.

The declassified files lay out in granular detail how deep state actors weaponized the Trump-Zelensky phone call to manufacture an impeachment. The whistleblower had no firsthand knowledge. The complaint was coordinated with Adam Schiff’s team before it was ever filed officially. The Inspector General changed the whistleblower standard right before the process began to allow hearsay instead of evidence. The entire operation was constructed from the ground up to remove a sitting president who had committed no crime.

The documents also show that Rudy Giuliani was a specific target. The people running this operation were not just trying to remove Trump. They were building cases against everyone around him. The goal was not just one impeachment. It was the complete dismantling of the America First movement through the machinery of the intelligence community and the Justice Department.

This was not politics. Politics is when opposing parties fight over legislation and elections. What these documents describe is the use of classified intelligence, government institutions, and coordinated media leaks to overthrow the result of a democratic election. There is another word for that.

The people who did this held some of the most trusted positions in American government. They had security clearances. They had subpoena power. They had access to classified information and they used all of it against the president the American people elected.

Tulsi Gabbard spent over a year as DNI gaining access to the evidence that proves it. Then she walked out of the building and released it to the American people on her last day.

The criminal referrals are at the DOJ. The documents are public. The names are in the record.

This newsletter covers every development as the accountability Tulsi started continues to unfold.

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