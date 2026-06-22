Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
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Obviously, Tulsi Gabbard is constructed from presidential lumber. If the Republicans have any hope of retaining POTUS in 2028, Tulsi Gabbard must be the VEEP on the ticket with either Vance or Rubio.

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