The 2019 Impeachment Whistleblower Just Lost His Security Clearance.

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Two things happened this week that the mainstream media is already trying to move past.

First, Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that Eric Ciaramella, the CIA analyst widely identified as the 2019 impeachment whistleblower, no longer holds Top Secret or SCI clearance. That post got 23,500 likes and 4,300 reposts in 24 hours because people understand exactly what it means.

Second, Tulsi sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice targeting former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, the man who forwarded the whistleblower complaint to Congress despite the DOJ previously reviewing it and finding nothing there.

The referral reads in part that Tulsi is referring information that may constitute possible criminal activity in violation of federal criminal law committed by one or more former employees of the intelligence community.

Here is what the documents she declassified this week actually show. The whistleblower had zero firsthand knowledge. The Inspector General never requested the Trump-Zelensky transcript. The rules governing what counts as a credible complaint were quietly changed right before the process began to allow hearsay instead of evidence. Adam Schiff’s team coordinated with the whistleblower before any official complaint was filed and then lied about it.

Todd Blanche at the DOJ will now decide whether to open a full investigation. There is a statute of limitations question since this involves 2019 conduct. Nobody knows yet how far this goes.

But the documents are public. The referral is filed. The clearances are gone. Tulsi is not stopping.

This newsletter covers every move she makes that the legacy media buries by Tuesday morning.

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The deep state rot is very deep. She said that too. Now she is proving it.