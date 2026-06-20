Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

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Michele E Remington's avatar
Michele E Remington
19h

Prayers to you and your husband!!

Thank you, thank you, and THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!!!

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James Petrie's avatar
James Petrie
19h

I'm sure there's a lot more to be said here but for justicecto be done Tulsi deserves to be influential in high Government posts in the near and long-term future!

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