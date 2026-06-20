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Tulsi Gabbard just walked out of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence headquarters for the final time.

She came in as the most controversial DNI appointment in recent memory. The left called her a Russian asset. The intelligence community establishment viewed her with suspicion. The media predicted she would be captured by the agencies she was supposed to oversee.

Instead she captured them.

In just over a year she stripped security clearances from people who abused them for years. She sent criminal referrals to the DOJ over the 2019 impeachment. She confirmed the CIA’s own scientists concluded COVID came from the Wuhan lab before Fauci overruled them. She exposed how the natural origin narrative was manufactured and pushed through compliant media channels. And on her final day in office she released never before seen documents proving Fauci funded the research, coordinated the cover-up, and lied to Congress under oath.

Then she walked out of the building.

Her final message was not triumphant. It was gracious.

She thanked President Trump for the profound honor of serving the American people as Director of National Intelligence. She said she remained grateful for every moment of it.

That is who Tulsi Gabbard is. She came in quietly. She did the work. She released the documents on her way out the door. Then she thanked the people she served and went home to her husband who needs her.

Washington has not seen many people like her. It may not again for a long time.

This newsletter covered her entire tenure and will keep covering the accountability work she set in motion long after she left the building.

25% off through July 4th because what she did deserves to be remembered on America’s 250th birthday.

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