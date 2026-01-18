Russia Collusion Hoax Goes Into Extra Innings

St. Thomas Aquinas said it best, “Mercy without justice is the mother of dissolution; justice without mercy is cruelty.”

The Left doesn’t see it that way. They want mercy without justice when it comes to them and justice for manufactured crimes to anyone who opposes them.

This is why the Left dared to commit what amounts to treason against the American people: They thought they’d get away with it.

If they didn’t, nobody could touch them anyway. After all, they are the head of the Deep State. As far as they are concerned, they are the ones in control.

So far, they have gotten away with it. It’s got MAGA and America First supporters hopping mad.

If Tulsi Gabbard, who is serving as Director of National Intelligence under Trump, has anything to do with it, ALL of the players in the Russian Collusion Hoax are going to pay for what they did.

If Obama and his top National Security Council Principals—including James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, and Andrew McCabe—get away with their attempt to undermine Trump’s first term, nobody will ever trust the federal government again.

What was once the City on a Hill will become a Banana Republic.

High Stakes Justice

The stakes are high.

If the Obama gang walks away unscathed from their attempted coup, the Deep State wins, and America is no longer a republic.

A message must be sent to the Deep State, a message so strong that the Obama gang is reduced to the point of fear and trembling.

This will only happen if the engineers of the Russian Collusion Hoax are held accountable, not by a slap on the wrist, but by prison sentences.

There is no question that “President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

The only question is if they will be brought to justice.

Gabbard has the goods:

In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) consistently assessed that Russia is “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.”

On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

On December 9, 2016, President Obama’s White House gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.

After the meeting, DNI Clapper’s Executive Assistant sent an email to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment “per the President’s request” that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets , including The Washington Post, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

On January 6, 2017, a new Intelligence Community Assessment was released that directly contradicted the IC assessments that were made throughout the previous six months.

Bottom line: The Obama gang “politicized intelligence that was used as the basis for countless smears seeking to delegitimize President Trump’s victory, the years-long Mueller investigation, two Congressional impeachments, high-level officials being investigated, arrested, and thrown in jail, heightened US-Russia tensions, and more.”

Gabbard summarized the gravity of the situation:

“The issue I am raising is not a partisan issue […] there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.”

She was just getting started.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” Gabbard continued.

“Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

That’s not rhetoric. It’s truth.

“The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic, and therefore the future of our nation depends on it,” Gabbard warned.

You can take Gabbard at her word. The future of the nation depends on whether or not justice is served to the people who attempt to take the country over by coup.

“As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

Pam Bondi and the DOJ need to deliver; the sooner the better. The ball is in their court. Everything depends on what they do next.

Gabbard has done her job well. The DOJ must follow her lead.

The American people are waiting for justice tempered with as much mercy as necessary to spare the Obama gang from the firing squad.

They won’t wait forever.