Recent events surrounding recovered Hillary Clinton communications have sparked renewed debate about how U.S. intelligence agencies have managed sensitive materials throughout her tenure as Secretary of State. These recent revelations expose significant gaps which critics have long argued would exist but had no way to prove until recently.

The recovered communications contain threads of communication discussing various aspects of foreign policy decision-making and internal coordination issues stemming from more than a decade prior. A specific thread addresses repeated warnings regarding information security (which appear to have been dismissed).

Do these communications represent the tipping point toward a reckoning or will they simply fall into the same void as countless other communications before them?

Tulsi Gabbard has been mentioned in discussions of individuals who are uniquely situated to address the deep-rooted problems identified above. As a military veteran and strong advocate for a foreign policy realism, she has a unique perspective on why previous shortcomings of the intelligence community continue to impact U.S. interests today.

Tulsi’s perspective is detailed below for our subscribers.