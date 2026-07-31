Rand Paul Exposed Wuhan. Tulsi Gabbard Just Showed It Never Stopped.

Watch the video above for the full breakdown of Paul’s investigation. Gabbard’s own release shows exactly why it still matters.

Rand Paul spent years forcing the country to confront one uncomfortable question: how did American taxpayer money end up funding the kind of research that may have caused a pandemic. This summer, Tulsi Gabbard answered a much bigger version of that same question, and the answer should worry every American paying attention.

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“Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine,” Gabbard announced. She tied the release directly to President Trump’s executive order ending federal funding for dangerous gain-of-function research worldwide, adding that ODNI would keep working across the administration “to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what ‘research’ is being conducted.”

Read that number again. Not one lab in Wuhan. More than 120 labs, spread across more than 30 countries, funded at least in part by the same government that spent years insisting there was nothing to see in China.

Paul’s Fight Was Never Really About One Lab

Paul’s investigation, laid out in detail through his committee’s public Reading Room, has always centered on a much bigger pattern than a single facility. His committee has spent months combing through documents showing how funding for risky pathogen research made its way to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, how the definition of “gain-of-function” itself got quietly rewritten to avoid scrutiny, and how intelligence assessments on COVID’s origins may have been shaped by pressure rather than pure science.

The Reading Room’s most damning entry so far details Fauci’s own diary, revealing that as early as January 31, 2020, nine of eleven scientists on a private call believed the virus’s furin cleavage site may have been deliberately inserted, based on prior work already conducted at the Wuhan lab. Fauci spent years publicly insisting otherwise.

That’s the pattern Paul spent years documenting in one specific case. Gabbard’s release suggests it was never actually specific to one case at all.

The Same Funding Model, Just Bigger Than Anyone Admitted

Here’s what makes Gabbard’s disclosure land so hard. She didn’t just confirm that risky biolab funding happened once, in one country, under one administration’s watch. She confirmed it happened across dozens of countries, built into a funding structure that operated with minimal public transparency for years before anyone in a position of real authority was willing to map it out publicly.

Paul’s investigation gave the country the receipts on how that kind of funding decision gets made behind closed doors, buried in grant paperwork, shielded by redefined terminology, and defended by officials who insisted under oath that nothing improper had occurred. Gabbard’s release shows that same basic structure repeated well beyond Wuhan, at a scale that makes the original scandal look like a single data point in a much larger pattern.

Why did it take a DNI screenshot and years of subpoenas from a single senator before Americans got even a partial picture of how widespread this funding really was?

Two Investigations, One Underlying Fight

Gabbard’s release explicitly frames itself as support for Trump’s executive order shutting down federal funding for this kind of research going forward. That’s the actual endgame both of these investigations have been building toward. Paul forced accountability for what already happened. Gabbard is now mapping the full scope of the funding model so it can’t quietly continue somewhere else once the Wuhan story fades from headlines.

Watch the video above to see exactly how Paul’s investigation built the foundation for this moment, from the subpoenaed hearing to the diary release to the pattern of stonewalling his committee spent years working through. Gabbard’s disclosure isn’t a separate story. It’s the next chapter of the same one, and it just got a lot bigger.