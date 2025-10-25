Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Obama Caught in Treasonous Plot Against America

For quite some time, America as we know it has been under ATTACK.
Oct 25, 2025
The radical left, to its core, wants to consolidate power, no matter the cost. They don’t want everyday patriots having a vote, a voice, or a path to future greatness. Democrats prove this time and time again through their policies and chosen leaders.

There’s no getting around it.

Look no further than their reaction to President Trump. For nearly a DECADE, the radical left has been after him.

They made up all kinds of lies about Trump, rigged the 2020 election, and accused him of colluding with the Russian government. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though.

From the moment Trump came down the escalators at Trump Tower, Democrats have been gunning for him.

One of the first people to move against him? You guessed it, Barack Obama himself.

He Tried to Subvert the 2016 Presidential Election

