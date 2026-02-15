Tulsi T Gabbard

Tulsi T Gabbard

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tulsi T Gabbard

La Diabla is a Disgusting Human Trafficker

The baby trafficker is symbolic of the ongoing dysfunction south of our border
Feb 15, 2026
∙ Paid

If Tulsi Gabbard weren’t the Director of National Intelligence, we probably wouldn’t know about La Diabla. Though most of us would prefer not to know the details of La Diabla, awareness of evil is essential for national security.

La Diabla is synonymous with baby trafficker. This demonic predator south of our border baited pregnant women, dangling the carrot of personal care.

Those women received the exact opposite.

La Diabla is Worthy of Media Attention

Turn on your TV and you won’t hear anything about La Diabla. Rather, you’d have to follow Gabbard on X or venture to an alternative news site for information.

Why is La Diabla important?

Because the baby trafficking cartel violated pregnant women after luring them with a false promise.

“La Diabla’s whole money-making operation was centered around luring pregnant women, performing illegal C-sections, harvesting organs, and selling newborn babies.” – Tulsi Gabbard

What came next?

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Right Flank.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture