John Brennan cries over Tulsi Gabbard coming for him

"It does a lot of damage already."

Here it is:

Just thirty-eight seconds of seditious conspiracy captured on videotape—and every single co-conspirator involved, from the White House down.

The Director of the National Intelligence

@DNIGabbard :

“Barack Hussein Obama ordered the overthrow of the United States government on behalf of Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election was done, after the American people said no, we want Donald Trump to go and be our commander in chief, not Hillary Clinton.”

Barack Hussein Obama:

JOHN BRENNAN, JAMES CLAPPER, JAMES COMEY, SUSAN RICE, LORETTA LYNCH, SALLY YATES, LISA MONACO,

Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Andrew McCabe, Peter did Lisa, Lisa did Peter, Bruce Whore, Nellie Whore, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, Andrew Weissmann, Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, John Carlin, Mary McCord, James Baker, Jonathan Moffa, Michael Kortan, David Laufman, Samantha Power, John Kerry, Denis McDonough, Jim Rybicki, Bill Priestap, Christopher Steele, Richard Dearlove, Alexander Downer, Stefan Halper, Josef Mifsud, Sergei Millian, Sidney Blumenthal, Cody Shearer, Terry McAuliffe, Jonathan Winer, John Podesta, Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, Jake Sullivan, Robbie Mook, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Peter Kadzik, Rachel Brand, Matthew Axelrod, Mary Jacoby, Preet Bharara, Josh Campbell, Jennifer Palmieri, Sir Andrew Wood, Robert Hannigan, Alexandra Chalupa, Michael Sussman, Dimitry Alperovich, and officials from the DNC, Crowdstrike, Fusion-GPS including Glenn Simpson,

And Perkins Coie, including Marc Elias, ‘manufactured’ the Russian collusion conspiracy hoax—a seditious conspiracy with the sole intent to topple the United States government during the 2016 presidential election.

Watergate was child’s play compared to this!!