Joe Rogan Has Spent Hours With Tulsi Gabbard. Here Is What He Actually Thinks

Joe Rogan: “I love [Tulsi Gabbard]. She’s amazing. She’s a real person ... the same person on air, off air, meeting people, hanging out with her husband. I’ve hung out with her hours and hours and hours. That’s who she is. She’s cool as f*ck.”

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He has spent years watching public figures perform one version of themselves on camera and reveal something completely different the moment the microphone turns off. He has interviewed enough of them to know the difference between someone who is real and someone who is playing a character.

So when he talks about Tulsi Gabbard he does not reach for political talking points. He reaches for something simpler.

“I love her. She’s amazing. She’s a real person. The same person on air, off air, meeting people, hanging out with her husband. I’ve hung out with her hours and hours and hours. That’s who she is. She’s cool as f*ck.”

Hours and hours and hours. That is not a green room handshake and a photo. That is someone who has actually spent real time with her and came away saying the same thing every time.

The same person on air and off air.

Think about how rare that is in Washington. The woman who declassified the most explosive intelligence documents in modern American history on her final day as DNI and then walked out of the building and thanked the people she served is the same woman Joe Rogan has been hanging out with for years saying she is exactly who she appears to be.

No performance. No calculation. No version of Tulsi Gabbard designed for a specific audience.

Just the same person. Every time. Everywhere.

This newsletter covers the full Tulsi, the DNI who dropped the Fauci documents, the veteran who put family above power, and the real person that Joe Rogan has been vouching for long before any of that happened.

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