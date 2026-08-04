They are literally being stripped bare through documents related to the institutional failures that we have been lied to about since these records were kept secret. And we can already tell that this is starting to cause a panic.

The upcoming releases of declassified intelligence — intelligence that has had major data breach information redacted — will detail massive breaches of sensitive U.S. citizen information (i.e., your personal info) that the government said would never happen.

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