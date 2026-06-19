Gabbard Exposes the Criminal Behavior of Anthony Fauci

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From DNI Tulsi Gabbard on her last day… “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”

Most people clean out their desk on their last day at work.

Tulsi Gabbard declassified the most explosive intelligence documents in modern American history.

On her final day as Director of National Intelligence she released never before seen communications proving that Anthony Fauci provided millions in American taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The same research that almost certainly produced the virus that killed millions of people worldwide and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds of millions more.

That alone would be enough.

But the documents go further.

They show that Fauci worked with politicized elements inside the intelligence community to actively suppress the truth about his role and hide the lab leak origins of COVID from the American public. The CIA scientists who concluded the virus came from the Wuhan lab were overruled. The natural origin narrative was manufactured and pushed through friendly media channels while the actual evidence pointed in the opposite direction the entire time.

And then Fauci sat before Congress in 2024 and lied about it under oath.

Tulsi released all of it on her way out the door. Every communication. Every document. Every piece of evidence the intelligence community spent five years trying to keep buried.

She said it simply. It is time you know the truth.

Rand Paul spent four years in Senate hearings saying exactly what these documents now prove. Tucker Carlson said the cover-up was real when the media called him a conspiracy theorist. Millions of Americans who questioned the official narrative were censored, fired, and publicly shamed for believing what the classified record now confirms.

They were right. Fauci lied. People died. The intelligence community helped him cover it up.

And on her last day in office the Director of National Intelligence made sure the American people finally saw the proof.

This newsletter covered Tulsi’s entire tenure at DNI and will keep covering what she started long after she left the building.

25% off through July 4th because the truth deserves to be told on America’s 250th birthday.

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