Deep State Rats Are STILL Trying to Protect the Obama Administration

60% OFF THIS MONTH ONLY!!! Receive the latest news from Tulsi T Gabbard right in your inbox!

Get 60% off for 1 year

There are still people — won’t surprise you — within the intelligence community who don’t want this information to see the light of day. — Tulsi Gabbard

It’s hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since Barack Obama won the presidency. Though Obama has been out of office for more than a decade, the Deep State is still working hard to protect him.

Few but for Tulsi Gabbard are willing to tell this uncomfortable truth.

Gabbard recently called out intelligence community Deep State insiders as “rats” willing to conceal the truth.

The purpose in doing so?

To protect the reputation of Barack Obama.

Gabbard is Risking It all to Take on the Deep State

Instead of burying her head in the sand as those of the Biden administration did, Gabbard is shedding light on the darkness of the Deep State.

Get 60% off for 1 year