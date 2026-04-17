Barack Obama’s Russia Hoax Empire Unravels as Tulsi Gabbard Calls For Genuine Accountability

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Former Congresswoman and current Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard dropped some additional declassified documents this past week. These documents show the deceitful nature of one of the most egregious attempts at foreign interference in an American election. Barack Obama did not remain neutral while his associates smeared Donald Trump. Instead, he directed the development of fabricated intelligence stating Russia stole the 2016 presidential election.

You’ve been lied to for years by your corporate media and your permanent bureaucratic class.

Paid subscribers receive all of the timelines for each of these releases along with the people that continually surface. However, the rest of the nation is starting to wake up to reality. What the newest documents demonstrate about the frenzied effort within the Obama White House immediately after Trump won the presidency will be unbelievable even to those that have long considered themselves skeptics.

On Fox News, Gabbard explained it without remorse. As late as Election Night, there were numerous intelligence assessments that showed Russia did not have either the capability nor the desire to influence the outcome of the presidential election. Despite these conclusions, Trump wins the election. Only days later, a Presidential Daily Brief is prepared which completely reverses the prior assessment. Russia did hack the election. Russia gave Trump the White House.

That Presidential Daily Brief does not reach the incoming president. At the last moment, it is pulled.

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