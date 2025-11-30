Barack Hussein Obama attempted an OVERTHROW of the US government and the American people.

Tulsi Gabbard called Obama’s efforts a “treasonous conspiracy".
The fact of the matter is, Obama and his cronies did attempt to to undermine a US presidential election.
Here it is:
NOT IF BUT HOW!
The Director of the National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard;
Barack Hussein Obama delivered the attempted overthrow of the United States government to the American people.
@DNIGabbard “Barack Obama delivered the conclusion that he wanted the intelligence community to reach and directed them to find—and essentially manufacture—the intelligence to support the conclusion that Obama wanted to deliver to the American people.”
