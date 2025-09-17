Tulsi T Gabbard

Aloha, Charlie 🙏🏽

Tulsi leaves a beautiful message for Mr. Kirk
Sep 17, 2025
24
35
Share

What a wonderfully heartfelt speech for Charlie.

"When the tyrant dies, his rule is over; the martyr dies, and his rule begins"

Charlie's was a martyr, a civil rights leader, and his influence is just beginning.

The popularity of TPUSA is greater than ever before

Applications for new chapters have exceeded the total current number in existence.

America is ready for a new Revolution.

